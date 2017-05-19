Ahmedabad: Stray dogs kill 9-year-old girl, maul sister

A PACK OF stray dogs allegedly attacked two girls and killed one of them on the outskirts of Nakhtrana town in Kutch district Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said that 9-year-old Sonal, daughter of farm labourer Kirit Nayka had gone inside a pomegranate orchard of one Jagdish Kesrani as the rest of her family members were having lunch. After Sonal did not return to their cottage, her elder sister, Pooja (12), went inside the orchard looking for her. Pooja was attacked by five dogs and sustained bite wounds on neck and hands before managing to escape.

“Pooja told her parents that she had been attacked by dogs. After that, her parents started looking for Sonal. She was found inside the orchard with severe bite wounds on her head and neck. They brought the two girls to community health centre in Nakhtrana where Sonal was declared dead on arrival. Pooja was given primary treatment and then referred to Bhuj for further treatment,” Assistant Sub-Inspector Abhijrajsinh Jadeja said.

“Neither the farm owner nor the labourer has pet dogs. Pooja and her father said that it was stray dogs that had entered the orchard and attacked the two girls,” Jadeja said. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

