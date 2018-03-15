Ahmedabad: Residential area raided for liquor, residents complain of ‘harassment’

The locals alleged that it was causing panic among residents, specially the students appearing in the board examinations. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) The locals alleged that it was causing panic among residents, specially the students appearing in the board examinations. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

Police on Wednesday raided houses in Kubernagar under Sardarnagar police station in Ahmedabad as part of a special drive to “free the area from bootleggers”. The place was raided after the Gujarat Director General of Police ordered Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to raid the area twice a day to rid it of “liquor menace”.

More than six police teams, comprising over 50 members, have been searching the locality. However, the locals complained that at times over 100 police came together and raided the houses which came on their way. They alleged that it was causing panic among residents, specially the students appearing in the board examinations.

Aatish Indrekar, a local theatre activist, said, “The police, in the name of raiding bootleggers, are also targeting innocent citizens. People’s houses are being raided by 50 policemen as if there are terrorists in the area. Police should take action against people who are involved. Why harass innocent citizens?”

Another resident of Kubernagar, a lawyer, said that the students appearing in board examinations were getting affected with these raids. Indrekar added, “The police teams knock on the door at 12 pm without any warrant and they don’t even do the panchnama.”

The police, however, rejected these allegation. Ashok Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-2, said that over 40 cases of illicit liquor have been detected by Wednesday evening. He said that the raids were being conducted to rid the area from of bootleggers and illicit liquor.

Kubernagar is dominated by denotified tribes known as Chhara. Recently, a woman openly said during an event, in the presence of senior police officers, that she won’t quit bootlegging. The event was supposed to reform people, specially women involved in trade of illicit liquor. This event is said to have compelled the police to start a massive drive against bootlegging.

