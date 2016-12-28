Ahmedabad: Realtor’s CA booked for 1.38 crore fraud by wife

Sethna informed the police that Sethna had sold an office on SG Road for Rs 80 lakh without informing her and has allegedly forged her signature to withdraw the same from a joint account that they share. Sethna informed the police that Sethna had sold an office on SG Road for Rs 80 lakh without informing her and has allegedly forged her signature to withdraw the same from a joint account that they share.

The wife of chartered accountant Tehmul Sethna, who had helped his client Mahesh Shah declare Rs 13,860 crore under Income Tax Declaration Scheme (IDS), has lodged a complaint against her husband with Navrangpura police alleging Rs 1.38 crore fraud. According to Navrangpura senior police inspector, RV Desai, Sethna has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including cheating, breach of trust, forgery among others after his wife Kamalrukh lodged a complaint.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“She had been living with her husband in Ahmedabad before she shifted to Bandra due to personal issues between the two,” Desai said, adding that she informed the police that Sethna had sold an office on SG Road for Rs 80 lakh without informing her and has allegedly forged her signature to withdraw the same from a joint account that they share.

“Sethna had made his wife sign an account opening form at ICICI Bank. According to Kamalrukh, that document had not been submitted at the time it was supposed to be. We are told that he has used that form to forge the signature,” Desai said. The case had been filed in Mumbai before an FIR was lodged by Kamalrukh on Monday night at Navrangpura Police Station. Mumbai police had contacted Navrangpura police station earlier with regard to the sale of shares worth Rs58 lac from Kamalrukh’s account in South Indian Bank which was opened on its Navrangpura branch.

Police said that husband-wife have been living separately for more than a year and they have filed for a divorce. Last week he filed an anticipatory bail in a city civil and sessions court apprehending criminal action by the taxmen. On Tuesday his petition was rejected by the court on the ground that no FIR has been lodged as yet.