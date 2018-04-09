Ahmedabad: Pol residents propose to shift 70-yr-old Hanuman temple

At Sunday’s gathering of Tokarshah ni Pol residents. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) At Sunday’s gathering of Tokarshah ni Pol residents. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Former residents of Tokarshah ni Pol of Raikhad area in the walled city of Ahmedabad, who have now settled in other parts of the city, on Sunday took part in a community feast at Jagannath temple complex and proposed to shift the 70-year-old Thesiya Hanuman temple from the pol to “some other spacious and easily accessible location”.

Fondly reminiscing the “tranquil social life” of the pol they had spent three decades ago, over half a dozen senior citizens talked about the days when former Union Home Minister Sardar Patel and religious leader Dongreji Maharaj were regular visitors to the pol.

“Anyone could barge into any house unannounced as a member of the family. The concept of doorbells was alien to the residents in the pol those times. Everyone would have details of other residents. They all lived like a large family… Everyone would share and celebrate together all occasions. Such was mutual trust and respect among them,” said Himanshu Shah, who is instrumental in the formation of Tokarshah ni Pol Mitra Mandal, a group of old residents of pol, who moved out to other parts of the city “due to frequent communal disturbances in the area”.

