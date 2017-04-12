Ahmedabad: Over 5,200 safai workers to be made permanent

Over 5,200 part-time safai workers of AMC will be made permanent “at one go”. This was announced by Ahmedabad Mayor Gautam Shah at a felicitation meeting of Municipal Naukar Mandal on Monday night. Earlier AMC had decided to make them permanent over a course of four years.

Standing committee chairman Pravin Patel, however, expressed his skepticism: “There is nothing new as the decision was taken about a month ago during a coordination meeting of BJP.” The AMC will buy a year’s time for total implementation, said chairman Patel, adding “Many details are still to be worked out.”

