Ahmedabad: NID to give city airport a facelift

Ahmedabad airport. File Ahmedabad airport. File

To improve overall experience of passengers, the National Institute of Design (NID)-Ahmedabad is in talks with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport authorities to give a new look to the city’s airport with state-of-the-art design. The main objective of the project would be to add traditional local flavour to the airport’s domestic and international terminals, while enhancing and improving passenger amenities.

This will include enhancing physical and visual components of comfort and overall ambience of the terminals in areas linked to parking, passenger corridors, arrival and departure enclosures, checking and hold areas, washrooms, lounges etc.

NID Director Pradyumna Vyas and faculty members met SVPI Director Manoj Gangal recently to workout a comprehensive ‘action plan’, which will be submitted to the SVPI in 10 days.

“We are inking a draft working proposal. We will definitely see a new flair of NID’s design element in future Indian airports. We wish to bring a cultural touch to the airport as Ahmedabad is an important city, said Vyas.

In the first phase of the project, the domestic terminal (T1) will be taken up. Thereafter, the international terminal will taken up in a phased manner.

The NID team envisages to incorporate visual aesthetics in form of local craft and tradition. A proposal for a small exhibition on Sardar Patel based on the lines of digital exhibition, ‘Uniting India: Sardar Patel’, designed by NID at National Science Centre, New Delhi, has also been discussed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now