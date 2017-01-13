Ahmedabad: Nearly 150 birds found infected with avian influenza

State Animal Animal Husbandry department personnel culled 150 birds found positive with avian influenza infection on Thursday night. The birds were with Sarva Dharma Rakshak Seva Trust, a Navrangpura-based organisation. “Their samples were sent to Bhopal one week ago and in the meanwhile the samples have tested positive,” said Municipal Medical Officer (health) Dr Bhavin Solanki on Friday. He said the birds included guinea fowls and ducks.

According to Gujarat University police station officials, on Thursday afternoon AMC team had counted that there were 150 birds with the trust. However, in the evening when they reached the spot, they found almost half of them missing. The AMC officials informed the Gujarat University police station which launched the probe.

Police inspector G S Bariya said trust members were questioned about the missing birds who said some birds were not infected and therefore they were separated and kept at different places. Bariya said that trust members were briefly detained and after they gave information about the birds they were freed. He added that all the birds were found and culled by the AMC officials.

“We have not arrested anyone yet and no complaint has been lodged,” said a senior police officer.