Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to restore heritage wall in two phases

The standing committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has approved on Thursday to repair and restoration of a portion of the 800-metre length of the 7-metre high old city fort wall near Ellis Bridge facing the river front road from Gujari Bazar to Raikhad Darwaja at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. This work will be done in two phases: from Raikhad Darwaja to Khan Jahan Darwaja and from Khan Jan Jahan Darwaja to Gujri Bazar. The first phase of the project will be completed from this year’s budget while the second phase will be done from the next budget, said a senior official.

The part of the project from Nehru Bridge to Ellis Bridge will also cost Rs 1.11 crore and it will also be done in two parts: From Nehru Bridge to Vyayamshala (Home Guard Ground) and from Vyayamshala to Ellis Bridge. This part of the project had already been approved by the AMC. A Heritage Garden is also being planned here. A major portion of funds, Rs 84 lakh, will be spent on the restoration of the brick masonry fortification work in the wall, using thin bricks, says the proposal put forth before the standing committee.

Standing committee chairman Pravin Patel said the proposal had been approved in the committee meeting, paving way for its timely completion by experts.