Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to announce heat action plan on usual time

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will announce the heat action plan at its usual time, that is April 7, confirmed mayor Gautam Shah.

Though the temperatures are soaring, the AMC authorities are in no mood to announce it earlier than the scheduled date. “Since the IMD has predicted the temperatures to come down in a day or two, we are not anticipating announcing it ahead of the scheduled date. During previous years too, it had been announced in the first week of April. So we are following the same schedule,” said AMC health officer Dr Bhavin Solanki.

The heat action plan, an early weather warning system (15 days in advance) for heat waves, is aimed at having an edge over the existing two-day advanced prediction by the Meteorological Department.

