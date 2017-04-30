Ahmedabad MC launches app for e-waste disposal

AHMEDABAD Municipal Corporation (AMC) has become the first city in India to have developed a mobile app for disposal of e-waste on Saturday. Mayor Gautam Shah launched the app along with an e-waste collection van. The app has been developed in collaboration with city-based ECS Corporation Ltd. Shah said this app would go a long way in keeping the residents healthy and free from environmental hazards. He said, e-waste could pose serious health risks if left unattended. Public awareness would be started for popularising e-waste app through all public media, he said.

Vijay Mandora, chairman and managing director of the ECS Corporation, said India was fifth in the world in e-waste generation and Ahmedabad is the sixth largest city in the country in e-waste generation. The AMC initiative on e-waste was commendable and creating awareness about e-waste collection from designated spots was important. Seven e-waste collection centres have been set up at civic centres of Danapith, Relief Road, Memco, Law Garden, Usmanpura and Bodakdev. Talking about the services, Mandora said, “one can contact the AMC using the e-waste disposal app and give them time to collect from home.”

A technical expert will evaluate the gadget and a payment will be made accordingly, after which the gadget or thing will be sent to the ECS facility for refurbishment or recycling and resale to interested persons from ECS showroom (on Satellite Road), he said. Before launching a specialised vehicle of AMC for e-waste collection at Usmanpura, Mayor Shah said the AMC would also launch an ‘Air Plan’, under which the AMC would issue air quality-related data and advisory to people three days in advance for different areas, said Shah. The air plan will be launched on May 12, the mayor said.

