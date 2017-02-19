Ahmedabad: Mayor imposes virtual ban on mobiles in civic meetings

In an attempt to conduct the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation meetings smoothly, Mayor Gautam Shah has announced ban on mobile phones in the Gandhi hall meetings. The mayor has also announced that closed circuit cameras (CCTVs ) will also be installed to record the House proceedings, a civic release said on Saturday. With this ban order, councillors, officials and employees will not be allowed to bring mobile phones into the Gandhi hall meetings. The ban and other restrictions have been imposed in view of ruling party members openly flouting the instructions issued by the party prior to the annual budget meeting.

Shah has also announced that soon CCTVs would be installed in the House. Other instructions include ban on use of derogatory, insulting or words causing hatred against any member by members during the House proceedings, doing so “will lead to suspension” of the member concerned.

Also all presentation must be addressed to the Chair, maintaining decorum of the House, the release said. The list of instructions also includes that all presentations must be clear, to the point within the time limit prescribed for the member concerned.

Opposition leader submits memo

Meanwhile, in a memorandum submitted to the Mayor, AMC Opposition Leader Dinesh Sharma has come down heavily on the ruling BJP over the incidents during the budget meeting that led to ruckus and filing of FIR against about half a dozen Congress councillors, including senior councillor Badruddin Shaikh charging them with damaging public property. The mayor had suspended Shaikh and others from the House in an undemocratic manner, he added.

Sharma demanded that the entire proceedings of the board meeting should be video recorded and streamed live on the AMC website, so the people would know how the councillors behaved in the meetings. Further, the mayor had failed in his duty to act in a neutral manner and thus brought disgrace to the august post.