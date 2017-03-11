Ahmedabad-London flight: AI plane loses contact over Hungary

A London-bound Air India aircraft from Ahmedabad on Friday had to be escorted by fighter jets after it lost contact with the Air Traffic Control while flying over Hungary. The Dreamliner Boeing 787-800 plane with 231 passengers and 18 crew members onboard lost contact with the ATC due to “frequency fluctuation”, an Air India spokesperson said.

“AI flight 171 from Ahmedabad for Newark airport in the US via London lost communication with local ATC while flying over Hungary for a short while,” the spokesperson said. Air India has already started a probe into the incident, he added.

Planes rescheduled

Meanwhile, Air India in an official statement issued this week has revised timings for its scheduled Ahmedabad /London/ Newark flight effective from March 26. The flight Al171 to London and Newark on Mondays and Fridays would now depart at 04:55 hours from Ahmedabad, while arriving at Newark at 15:00 hours local time. On Sundays, Air India will operate the flight from Ahmedabad to London and back. The flight Al175 on Sundays would depart from Ahmedabad at 04:40 hours arriving in London at 09:55 hours local time, same day. On the days when Al175 and AL175 is not operating , connection to Newark and London is available via Mumbai, the air lines cited.