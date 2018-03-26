Labourer dies during AMC demolition drive

“He was brought dead here with police handing us the inquest report”, said Dr H K Bhavsar, superintendent of the hospital. “He was brought dead here with police handing us the inquest report”, said Dr H K Bhavsar, superintendent of the hospital.

A 32-year-old migrant labourer from Rajasthan died during a demolition drive at Vastrapur village in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), however, said that the demolition work was carried out by the slum owners themselves and the officials from the civic body were only assisting them.

“After notices were served to them, the property owners are removing the structures and AMC was only assisting in disposing off the debris. Around 1:30 am, a wall fell on the worker and injured him. Since he was employed privately by the owner we do not have any other details of the deceased,” said AMC’s Deputy Estate Officer Chaitanya Shah.

The doctors at Sola Civil Hospital identified him as Laxmanbhai Ramabhai Katara from Manpur village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. “He was brought dead here with police handing us the inquest report”, said Dr H K Bhavsar, superintendent of the hospital.

With the increasing traffic resulting in a bottlenecks, nearly 129 constructions on the 400-metre stretch from Vastrapur village to the lake, were identified by the AMC to be partly or completely razed as part of its road widening project. The road is being widened to 21 metre or 70 feet. The widening work was started from March 13 after notices were served to the building owners, said the AMC.

