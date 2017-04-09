Ahmedabad: Five held for ‘duping’ US citizens through mobile call centres

Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday arrested five persons for allegedly duping the US citizens by offering them easy loans through their mobile call centre, that they ran in cars.

Police said that the accused had adopted this modus operandi in order to avoid getting caught by the cops as there were several raids at such illegal call centres for the past several months.

The DCB officers said that the accused had been identified as Anuj Giri (25), Dipak Yadav (24), Abhishekh Rajput (24), Saurabh Yadav (21) and Vivek Thakur alias Vicki (24), all residents of Vatva. Police also seized nine mobile phones, Wi-Fi devices and three cars from the spot on Friday night.

“They were running a mobile call centre since all such illegal offices in commercial and residential areas had been busted. The accused were operating through their android phones in cars to avoid any suspicion,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, DCB, Rajdeepsinh Jhala.

Police added that three of the accused, Giri, Yadav and Rajput, allegedly used to run an illegal call centre at Maruti complex in Vatva. Following the crackdown on the such centres by city police, they started running it from their cars.

The accused had adopted a pseudo name “Alan Smith” to dupe the US citizens. Police said that they were trying to identify the persons who procured lead data of the potential customers and those involved in processing i-tunes gift cards.

The DCB is investigating six such cases, in which over 30 persons have been arrested for duping the US citizens through various modus operandi, including posing as tax men. In February, the police booked eight persons under Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act allegedly for repeat offences.

DCB officers said that mastermind of illegal call centre business Sagar Thakkar alias ‘Shaggy’, who was arrested by Thane police, was also wanted in several cases by the city police. Officers added that Sagar would be brought here for investigation in coming days.

