Ahmedabad: Fire at Satellite mall, no casualty

A fire broke out near a retail outlet inside Iscon Mega Mall on Satellite Road here on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the authorities to evacuate the customers and employees. Fire brigade officials said there was no casualty or damage to goods. The management of the retail outlet, Star Bazaar, said the fire originated at some other place and not inside their premises. “The safety of our customers and employees is paramount to us and hence we ensured our store is immediately evacuated. But we reopened the store within an hour. The commercial society of the mall has started an investigation,” said a company spokesperson.

