Ahmedabad: Festival to reminisce ‘Saatvik’ food

The Traditional Food Festival ‘Saatvik’ is set to make a come back to the city in its 15th edition from December 23 to December 25. Recipe contests, an organic farmers’ market which will sell organic products and a place for food-preneurs to meet and discussions on innovations in food are some of the highlights of the food festival which will be held at the AES ground on Bodakdev road.

During the three day festival, participants will participate in quizzes, contests and learn to make traditional food at the the 150 stalls. One of the organisers, founder of SRISTI (Society for Research and Initiative for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions), Dr Anil Gupta said, “One of my visions is to set up a food university. There are various innovations happening in food. A university is to learn the different traditional food and exchange traditional recipes. In this Saatvik festival we are also creating a space where people can engage in discussions and dialogues.”

Out of the 150 stalls, to are from outside Gujarat, from states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

