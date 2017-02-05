Ahmedabad: Eight held for running illegal call centres booked under PASA

The cyber cell of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch have busted at least five such call centres in the past four months and arrested more than 30 people. The cyber cell of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch have busted at least five such call centres in the past four months and arrested more than 30 people.

The Ahmedabad city police detained eight persons, who were earlier arrested for running illegal call centres, under prevention of anti-social activities Act (PASA). This is the first-of-its kind move by the police after over four dozen accused were arrested over the past several months during raids on call centres in Ahmedabad city.

PASA was invoked against eight accused on February 2 by the order of Ahmedabad city police commissioner A K Singh. One of the orders, accessed by this paper, states that it was being passed with the intention to detain the accused for his acts against “public order”. Normally, PASA is invoked for habitual offenders and persons who become “dangerous” for maintaining law and order issues.

The eight who have been booked under PASA and detained have been identified as Lakhansingh Girirajsingh Khengar (a resident of Saraspur, Ahmedabad), Bhaumik Govindbhai Vaniya (a resident of Satellite), Tarun Rajnikant Mishra (a resident of Nava Vasna, Ahmedabad), Yagnesh Devendrabhai Vitthalpura (of Bhavnagar), Maulik Bansilal Trivedi (of Sabarmati, Ahmeda-bad), Ruchir Ravindra Andhariya of Bhavnagar, Krupal Kirit Thakkar (of Satellite, Ahmedabad) and Dipak Lilaram Asudani (of Drive-in, Ahmedabad).

Police said that all accused were detained and lodged at different jails in the state. Police said that this was the first time that PASA has been invoked against the accused. Sources said that following the order the accused, who were on bail, were detained from their respective addresses and were sent to Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surat, Bhuj and Porbandar jails.

The cyber cell of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch have busted at least five such call centres in the past four months and arrested more than 30 people. These accused had been duping US citizens posing as tax men. The eight accused are alleged to be masterminds of the scam.