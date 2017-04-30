Ahmedabad: During test ride, man flees with bike

An agency, dealing in premium motorcycles, filed a complaint against a customer with Satellite police on Saturday accusing him of riding away with a bike worth about Rs 1.72 lakh on the pretext of a test ride. According to the FIR, the man, in his 20s, came to the showroom on April 22. He gave a copy of his driving licence and took the bike for a test ride but didn’t return.

The police said the driving licence seemed fake as the address, mentioned on it, couldn’t be matched. “The man has identified through a CCTV footage, provided by the shop. His real name and other details are being investigated,” said police.

