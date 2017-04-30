Latest News

Ahmedabad: During test ride, man flees with bike

The police said the driving licence seemed fake as the address, mentioned on it, couldn’t be matched. “The man has identified through a CCTV footage, provided by the shop. His real name and other details are being investigated,” said police.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:April 30, 2017 2:16 am

An agency, dealing in premium motorcycles, filed a complaint against a customer with Satellite police on Saturday accusing him of riding away with a bike worth about Rs 1.72 lakh on the pretext of a test ride. According to the FIR, the man, in his 20s, came to the showroom on April 22. He gave a copy of his driving licence and took the bike for a test ride but didn’t return.

The police said the driving licence seemed fake as the address, mentioned on it, couldn’t be matched. “The man has identified through a CCTV footage, provided by the shop. His real name and other details are being investigated,” said police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 29: Latest News