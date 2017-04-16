Ahmedabad: DCB busts 2 illegal call centres in Ahmedabad

The cyber cell of Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday claimed to have busted an illegal call centre in Odhav and arrested 15 people, including two owners of the firm. The police said the accused were duping US citizens by offering easy loans. The call centre had been active for three months.

After taking the victim in confidence, the accused would reportedly demand processing charges through iTunes gift cards and get the 16-digit code to redeem the cards. Police said that Shailesh Solanki and his business partner ran the centre. They had hired 13 people to run the alleged scam, the police said

In a separate case, the DCB arrested five people suspected to be running a call centre from their cars in Vatva. Police said they were operating from cars following raids at several illegal call centres in the last several months.

