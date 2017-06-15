Ahmedabad: Congress meeting to expedite candidate selection

Congress’s Gujarat in-charge and general secretary Ashok Gehlot will hold meetings with Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and former MPs from Gujarat on June 23 and 24 in view of expediting the selection process of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to circulars sent to all the Lok Sabha constituency in-charges and former MPs, Gehlot will discuss the political scenario of the state with them, besides the potential of various candidates, seeking tickets from the Assembly segments. Former MP Jagdish Thakore said that the discussions would help Gehlot finalise the candidates for the polls.

Gehlot has already held discussions with the state and district-level leaders. In 2016, the party had announced that it would declare the names of candidates about a year in advance but nothing has happened so far. One reason for the delay, according to the party leaders, is Gehlot replacing Gurudas Kamat as Gujarat in-charge.

Another reason, sources said, was alleged infighting with Shankersinh Vaghela wanting his name to be declared as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

