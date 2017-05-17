Ahmedabad: Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela on 5-day ‘leave’

Sources in the state unit of the party said that Vaghela had informed state party president Bharatsinh Solanki about his absence from the state till Sunday. Sources in the state unit of the party said that Vaghela had informed state party president Bharatsinh Solanki about his absence from the state till Sunday.

Senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela, who has hit the headlines following speculation that he may quit the party for not being named as the party’s CM candidate in the coming Assembly elections, has suddenly gone on a five-day “leave” from Tuesday.

While Solanki was not available for comment, state party spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “I am not aware of any letter from ‘Bapu’ (Shankersingh Vaghela)’’.

Vaghela’s political secretary Nikhil Desai, however, confirmed that the former chief minister had gone on leave.

“He has gone out of the state for personal work for a few days. He will return on Sunday,” said Desai. However, Desai added that he was not aware where Vaghela had gone. Recently Vaghela unfollowed all Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, on Twitter. He also deleted his anti-BJP tweets, fuelling speculation that he may quit the Congress to join the BJP.

