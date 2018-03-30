Ahmedabad civic body to raise Rs 200 cr through bonds, Opposition questions move

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has expressed its reservations of raising money through bonds. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has expressed its reservations of raising money through bonds.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to raise Rs 200 crore from the bond market by issuing taxable bonds to finance infrastructure requirements related to civic facilities. The proposal was passed as an urgent agenda item on Wednesday. Standing Committee chairman Pravin Patel said that these bonds will be issued under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT).

Patel said it will be good for the AMC to raise bonds “because institutions with goodwill and better repaying capacity would get permission to raise funds from the market”. He said the AMC would become eligible to receive 13 per cent additional assistance from the Central government under the AMRUT scheme, “which means that the AMC will get Rs 26 crore as incentive for issuing the bonds”.

Patel said that the proposal to raise the bonds was made in the previous budget as part of the Rs 400 crore funding arrangement for bearing the cost of civic projects like road, drainage, water supply and street lighting.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has expressed its reservations of raising money through bonds.

Badruddin Shaikh, senior councillor and former Leader of Opposition, claimed that the AMC has deposited close to Rs 578.97 crore in various banks and is still raising money from the market. He said that the civic body should demand Rs 15,256 crore from the state government in lieu of octroi tax due at the rate of 15 per cent. “We are getting only 10 per increment from the state government, and so far got only Rs 8,214 crore,” he said.

“As much as Rs 2,100 crore is yet to be recovered by the AMC towards property tax but this amount is bogged down in objections and litigations…this must be settled by holding Lok Darbar,” he added. He said that depositing huge amounts in various banks was of no use since the AMC was not a commercial enterprise.

Bonds were issued by the AMC last in 2005 when it had managed to raise Rs 100 crore through tax free bonds of Rs 10 lakh each.

