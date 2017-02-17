Ahmedabad civic body clears Rs 6,551-cr budget

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) general board passed its annual budget of Rs 6,551 crore for 2017-18 on Thursday. It also passed budgets for Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service, V S Hospital and M J Library with majority vote.

City Mayor Gautam Shah, in his concluding remarks, said the BJP and the AMC were committed to creating all infrastructure under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana through long-term planning. In the past one year, the city completed Rs 135 crore worth of water projects. While works of Rs 290 crore were in progress, drainage works of Rs 30.57 crore were completed and of Rs 373 crore were underway. He said work on flyovers at Income Tax junction and Anjali char rasta and housing project worth Rs 650 crore were going on.

By adding Rs 450 crore in the municipal commissioner’s budget of Rs 6,101 crore, the political wing added several new features, like stores for generic drugs, mayor’s premier league match, traffic management, new community halls etc, he said.

Standing Committee chairman Pravin Patel said the new growth model of the city was based on Smart, Liveable and Lovable Ahmedabad to make it a pollution free, clean and healthy city, equipped with world-class facilities, all set to make it a world class heritage city, meeting UNESCO specifications.

Municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar said he would try to execute the budget provisions and suggestions made by members with full dedication and earnestness.

Mayor Shah said that AMC would send a proposal to the state government, seeking hike in the monthly remuneration of municipal councillors. The current remuneration is Rs 4,000 pm.