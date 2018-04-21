Ahmedabad: CA, 24, renounces Rs 100-crore business, becomes Jain monk

A 24-year-old chartered accountant belonging to an affluent Jain family from Mumbai on Friday embraced monkhood by renouncing his career and family business worth over Rs 100 crore. Mokshesh Sheth, who managed his family’s business for two years after becoming a CA, gave up all the earthly possessions and aspirations and became a Jain monk at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar today, his uncle Girish Sheth said.

Mokshesh, the eldest son of Mumbai-based businessman Sandip Sheth, will be known as ‘Karunapremvijay Jee’, he said. “Our family belongs to Deesa town of Banaskantha district (in Gujarat) and is now settled in Mumbai,” Girish Sheth said.

