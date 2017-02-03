Ahmedabad: Attack on IPS daughter; police arrest domestic help of another officer

Police said that the accused has confessed to have attacked the IPS officer’s daughter. (Source: File) Police said that the accused has confessed to have attacked the IPS officer’s daughter. (Source: File)

The Ahmedabad police arrested a 19-year-old domestic help of a senior IPS officer for allegedly attacking the daughter of another IPS officer. Police said that the accused identified as Sonu, originally from Chhatisgarh, was arrested after his finger prints collected from scene of offence matched. Sonu was living in the servant room of another IPS officer who lives in the neighbourhood of the IPS officer whose daughter was attacked in midnight in November last year at Samarpan tower, off CG road under Gujarat University Police station area. Police said that the accused has confessed to have attacked the IPS officer’s daughter.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

According to police, a wrist watch and cash have been recovered from Sonu’s possession which he had allegedly stolen from the IPS officer’s house days before attacking his 17-year-old daughter. She was alone in the house when the incident had happened. The attacker was wearing a mask as well which was recovered from the spot by the police.

Police said the officer’s daughter had lodged a complaint with the police saying that at around 1:30 am she was attacked by a stranger. She had escaped with a minor injury as she fought back with the attacker who was trying to strangulate her. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Bipin Ahire confirmed the arrest and said that further investigation is going on.