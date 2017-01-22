Ahmedabad: ACB raids 5 govt staffers, detects disproportionate assets worth 14 crore

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday raided five government employees, and detected a combined disproportionate income of more than Rs14 crore. One of the employees is a peon, identified as Hasmuh R Raval, who has been booked for possessing assets worth over Rs 1 crore, which is 202 per cent more than his known source of income as a government servant. Bharatgiri Babugiri Goswami, a class-II officer posted with Gujarat Petroleum Corporation, Gandhinagar, in Energy and Petrochemical department, has been booked by the ACB for amassing assets worth over Rs 11 crore, which is 2,489.89 per cent more than his known source of income.

Principal of Dharmendra Sinhji College, Rajkot, Chandrikaben Vadher has also been booked for disproportionate assets case for having acquired properties worth of Rs57 lakh from unknown sources.

The fourth case has been booked against Anilkumar M Makadiya, a deputy Mamlatdar posted in Dhoraji revenue department, for having properties worth over Rs 40 lakh from unknown sources.

The fifth case has been lodged against Prakash K Patel, class-III officer, posted at Gujarat Land Development Corporation, Himmatnagar. He has been accused of amassing properties from unknown sources to the tune of Rs33 lakh.

All the five accused have been booked under Section 3 (1) (E) and (2) of the prevention of corruption Act, 1988.