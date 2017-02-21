Ahmedabad: 88 chikungunya cases reported in 48 days

A case of swine flu was reported from Ahmedabad on Monday. The patient, a 61-year-old man from Naroda area developed cold, fever and cough with breathing difficulty following which he was admitted at a private hospital in Nikol area on February 11. The AMC health authorities have claimed that the patient to be out of danger and recovering. On the other hand, 88 cases of chikungunya were reported in the last 48 days, amounting to two cases per day from the city. Similarly, 25 cases of dengue were reported from January 1 till February 18 and a huge number of 148 cases of malaria during the same period.