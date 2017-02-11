Ahmedabad: 29 NID students arrested for booze party, granted bail

National Institute of Design. (Source: nid.edu) National Institute of Design. (Source: nid.edu)

The Ahmedabad city police raided a private apartment on Friday night and arrested 29 students of premier design institute National Institute of Design (NID), including 14 women and a foreign national, under anti-liquor law. All the students were produced before an urgent court late on Saturday evening. The court granted bail to all of them. Police had sought one-day remand of one student which was also rejected by the court.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The students were partying at a residential apartment, Pushkar, around 2 am when one unidentified person dialed 100 for police. This apartment is close to the NID campus where students live on rented accommodation.

Piyush Patel, Joint Commissioner of Police, sector-1, said that after receiving the information, the police control room informed the Paldi police station. A team of police officials, led by a police sub-inspector MP Chavda, raided the apartment and caught the students. Another senior police official said that the call was received at around 1:15 am about the liquor party.

Chavda, who was on night patrol, reached the spot and caught the students. According to police, the students were playing loud music that had irked the neighbours. Police said that from the flat they seized 15 liquor and soda bottles, most of them empty. The two-room flat was taken on rent by a student who comes from Maharashtra.

On Saturday, a statement released by the communication cell at the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, said, “…No such matter is tolerated and laws are strictly followed by NID. The said incident happened outside the campus at a private residence where NID has no say or legal authority. NID is and will remain committed to extend all cooperation to the law enforcement authorities in this matter and will continue to do so. NID also remains committed to strive and maintain healthy creative environment on campus within legal parameters.”

Most students who were arrested on Friday night are pursuing their PG diploma studies from NID and were living around the campus at Pushkar apartment. NID Director Pradyumna Vyas said, “We are very stringent about following the prohibition rules on campus. We have stringent checking and had recently also banned parties before convocation on campus. However, this incident happened outside the campus. My administrative officials are in touch with the police regarding the students and law will take its course.”