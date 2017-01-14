Ahmedabad: 150 birds found infected with avian influenza

The samples have tested positive, said Municipal Medical Officer (health) Dr Bhavin Solanki on Friday. (Representational image) The samples have tested positive, said Municipal Medical Officer (health) Dr Bhavin Solanki on Friday. (Representational image)

Gujarat Animal Husbandry department personnel culled 150 birds after they were found to be infected with avian influenza on Thursday night. The birds were with Sarva Dharma Rakshak Seva Trust, a Navrangpura-based organisation. “Their samples were sent to Bhopal one week ago. The samples have tested positive, said Municipal Medical Officer (health) Dr Bhavin Solanki on Friday. He said that the birds included guinea fowls and ducks.

According to Gujarat University police station officials on Thursday afternoon AMC team had counted that there were 150 birds with the trust. However, in the evening when they reached the spot they found almost half of them missing. The AMC officials informed the Gujarat University police station, which launched the probe.

Police inspector G S Bariya said that the trust members were questioned about the missing birds. He said that some birds were not infected and, therefore, they were separated and kept at different places. Bariya added that the trust members were briefly detained and after they gave information about the birds, they were let off. He added that all birds were found and culled by AMC officials. “We have not arrested anyone yet and no complaint has been lodged,” said a senior police officer.