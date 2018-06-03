Ahmedabad: 11-foot tall charkha to be installed at Sabarmati Riverfront

(Representative Image) (Representative Image)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has started work for the installation of a stainless steel charkha (spinning wheel) opposite Sabarmati Ashram at Sabarmati Riverfront in the city. In a release quoting KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, the commission said that “after getting official consent for the installation of charkha from Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited , the KVIC has begun the piling work of four-foot-high granite platform near gate number 3 of Subhas Bridge River Front Park.”

It said, “2.2 tonne large stainless steel charkha is made of high-quality chromium-nickel stainless and is corrosion resistant, non-magnetic and not hardenable by heat. The order to make this 11-foot tall, 22-foot long and 6.5-foot broad spinning wheel was given to Prayog Samiti, a KVIC unit, near Sabarmati Ashram.” Saxena said that the initiative is part of a tributary endeavour to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

