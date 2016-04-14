Ahemdabad: AAP to launch stir against high power tariff from April 15

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday announced to launch a month-long agitation against high power rates in Ahmedabad from April 15. The party took out a huge rally against high power tariff in Surat on Wednesday.

Addressing mediapersons, senior party leader Rituraj Mehta said that the party workers would go door-to-door to distribute more than a lakh pamphlets and handbills for a week to spread the awareness about how the Torrent Power Limited (TPL), the power distributor company in the state, was charging extremely high rates by “manipulating” things and adding new charges.

