Agricultural power connection: Five PGVCL officers booked for ‘forgery’

THE PRABHAS Patan police station in Gir Somnath district have booked five officers and employees of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) and five others for allegedly forging documents to allot agricultural power connection to a farmer by using documents of other farmer.

Based on a complaint filed by Shabbir Hussain Sumra, a farmer from Govindpur village in Veraval taluka of Gir Somnath district, Prabhas Patan police registered a case of forgery, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. The FIR named named JC Raiyani, DD Dodiya, and NT Vaghela – deputy engineer, junior engineer and helper, respectively – at Prabhas Patan office of PGVCL as accused. The FIR also enlisted concerned officer at Veraval division office and the officer at Prabhas Patan responsible for issuing no-due certificate which the deputy engineer submitted to executive engineer of PGVCL and other staff in the same office of the state government-owned power distribution company. Besides, the FIR also named Iqbal Rathod, a farmer of Veraval, and three others as accused.

In his complaint, Sumra stated that the accused conspired and forged the document to allot power connection to agricultural farm of Rathod but which otherwise was sanctioned by the PGVCL for the complainant’s father Yusuf’s farm. Sumra came to know about the alleged conspiracy only when PGVCL sent him electricity bill in 2016, around three years after the company had accepted Yusuf’s application for allotting power connection to an alternate farm.

