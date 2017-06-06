Gujarat: After Vaghela, Solanki meets Congress leadership

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki. (File Photo) Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki. (File Photo)

Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki on Monday called on the party high command in New Delhi to discuss political situation in the state and also its strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

While Solanki said that he only met AICC general secretary and Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and briefed him about the latest political situation in the state, party sources said he also met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. This meeting came days after Congress legislature party leader Shankersinh Vaghela, following a meeting with Rahul, told reporters that it would be better if the party announces a chief ministerial face.

Vaghela, who usually accompanies Solanki during meetings with the high command, was not present in the meeting on Tuesday. His secretary Nikhil Desai, when contacted, said: “Bapu (Vaghela) had gone to Delhi five days ago and met senior leaders and hence, he avoided going to Delhi this time.”

Vaghela is believed to be upset with the party leadership for not declaring him the CM candidate ahead of the Assembly polls, even as he maintains that he is not in any such race. There are also reports of a rift between Vaghela and Solanki over the issue.

Sources said that Solanki presented a report prepared by the four AICC secretaries, who had recently met party leaders at district and taluka levels in four zones — south Gujarat, central Gujarat, north Gujarat and Saurashtra.

The four AICC secretaries assigned to assess the political situation in four regions were Varsha Gaikwad, Rajiv Satav, Jitu Patwari and Harshvardhan Sabkal. When contacted, Solanki refused to divulge the details of the meeting.

