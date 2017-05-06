After RERA notice, developers seek regulator and portal

Absence of a real estate regulator in Gujarat, lack of a dedicated portal for registration of projects and a probable 20 per cent increase in cost for developers were some of the issues that were deliberated at a closed-door discussion on Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) in the city on Friday.

The discussion came a day after the state government on Thursday notified the third and final set of rules and regulations pertaining to the RERA, also applicable to the ongoing projects, which have not received completion certificate as on May 1. The Act was passed by Parliament in March, 2016, and subsequently came into force from this month.

Friday’s workshop was held under the banner of The Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers (GIHED), the Ahmedabad chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI). Dipak Patel, president of GIHED, said, “The developers are apprehensive about the implementation of RERA in absence of a regulator. The state government has also not formed a dedicated portal yet and so a number of developers were wondering where and when to start the registration process.”

“Till the time a portal is developed, we have decided to consult the Urban Development Department and start the registration physically. However this will take another fortnight,” Patel added.

He further said GIHED will hire advocates to help Ahmedabad developers in registrations.

During the meeting there were also apprehensions about a number of disclosures that the developers are required to make about the “ongoing projects” like the amount of money already collected from the customers. “Most developers agreed that the implementation of the RERA will lead to a 15-20 per cent increase in the cost of real estate,” Patel added.

Urban Development and Urban Housing Department has notified the final set of rules for RERA. Though most of the provisions have been kept in line with the central law, the state government has diluted a key provision in offences and penalties regarding non-compliance by the developer. The notification issued on Thursday has a provision of “compounding of offence”, wherein the promoter can escape jail if he is ready to pay “five per cent of the estimated cost of the.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now