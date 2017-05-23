African Development Bank meet: For African delegates, hotels import finest meat

Delegates at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Ahmedabad on Monday. Express Photo Javed Raja Delegates at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Ahmedabad on Monday. Express Photo Javed Raja

While Gandhinagar is abuzz with talks on trade and investment amid the African Development Bank meet, which began Monday, kitchens of some of the top hotels in Ahmedabad are busy dishing out exotic food for the African delegates. Large amounts of pork, lambs, turkey and salmon have been imported from countries as far as Germany, Vietnam and the UAE for the international summit that will conclude on May 26.

“A majority of the delegates are non-vegetarian, and to ensure that they are comfortable, we have imported a lot of meat and sea food from various countries. We started preparing for the African guests three months ago and have imported spices, fruits and vegetables from various countries. We have a team of 400 people in our hotel looking exclusively at the food requirements for the delegates,” chef Aman Tandon of Crowne Plaza said. Around 130 dignitaries from various African countries are staying at the Crowne Plaza. The hotel has imported 800 kg of tenderloin pork, 350 kg of Norwegian salmon, 240 kg of giant prawns, 75 kg of crab and 180 kg of calamari (squid), specially for the African guests.

According to hotel staff, the consumption of non-vegetarian food is likely to jump by around 40 per cent in the coming week. The hotel will also be cooking food for 900 guests for a vegetarian presidential lunch on May 24 at Mahatma Mandir. The lunch is being sponsored by the President of Abidjan. “The menu is a vegetarian one as non-vegetarian food is not allowed at Mahatma Mandir,” said chef Aman Tandon.

While some of the hotels are preparing exotic dishes, others are making sure they serve famous Gujarati dishes. “Our breakfast is a Gujarati spread so that the guests get a chance to eat local cuisine. Khaman and Handvo are a hit with the African guests,” said Tejus Jose, general manager of Novotel Hotels and Resorts.

Novotel, where around 100 delegates are staying, has imported bacon from Sri Lanka and three varieties of pork sausages for the guests.

Chef Aniruddha of Marriot hotel said: “Since there is a lot of pork and lamb for the African delegates, we do not want to hurt the sentiments of others. Our waiters go up to the tables and offer the non-vegetarian food to them.”

