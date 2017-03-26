Vadodara police, Rapid Action Force hold meeting with old city area peace committee

Vadodara police and Gujarat Rapid Action Force (RAF), in a joint exercise, held a meeting with the peace committee of communally-sensitive old city area as part of RAF’s stabilisation exercise on Saturday. RAF deputy commandant Tarachand Bhatt and officers of city police station urged the peace committee, comprising Hindu and Muslim representatives, to help police avert any communal clash in Vadodara.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Sashidhar said that the meetings was planned after discussions with the ACP-level officers and the RAF. “We are doing an exercise that will help enhance routine policing…we are preparing for times ahead when the festivities will begin. It is better to have preventive steps in place.”

On Saturday, about 20 representatives of both the communities attended the 30-minute session, during which they were advised to “stay connected with the police force” to increase the efficiency of law and order. Bhatt said, “We hold meetings in sensitive and super-sensitive areas. Our aim is to gather information about the area and its people. Then, we can work more efficiently in times of need.”

