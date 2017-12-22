ACP Reema Munshi gets relief from Gujarat High Court 

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday gave relief to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reema Munshi while allowing an appeal against a single bench order of the HC which had directed her to “vacate the public office.”

Holding that Munshi had manipulated her physical test results during the recruitment process in 2011, the single bench had directed the state government to appoint the petitioner Neha Parmar, who is the next meritorious candidate. Munshi had filed an appeal against this order. On Thursday, justices Akil Kureshi and A Y Kogje allowed Parmar’s lawyer Rahul Sharma’s request to stay the order.

Meanwhile, Munshi continues to be on leave. During the recruitment in June 2011, Munshi was examined thrice by standing medical board, Ahmedabad. On each occasion she was declared unfit by the board. The petitioner has alleged that although recruitment notice was published in June 2006, lists of successful candidates were declared five years later in 2011.

