Accused plea junked in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts

By: Express News Network | Ahmedabad | Published:January 8, 2017 4:50 am
A special designated court Friday refused to entertain a plea moved by some accused facing trial in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts.
The defence lawyers for the accused had objected to the deposition of a document pertaining to Suspected Detection System (SDS) which was placed on record by a witness from Forensic Science department.
The defence lawyer contended that as per a judgment of SC such a report is not admissible as evidence. However, the prosecution said that the special court’s judgment was pertaining to Narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraphy test and not SDS. Special judge P C Raval ordered that the matter be kept open and be decided later.