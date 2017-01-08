Accused plea junked in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts

A special designated court Friday refused to entertain a plea moved by some accused facing trial in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts.

The defence lawyers for the accused had objected to the deposition of a document pertaining to Suspected Detection System (SDS) which was placed on record by a witness from Forensic Science department.

The defence lawyer contended that as per a judgment of SC such a report is not admissible as evidence. However, the prosecution said that the special court’s judgment was pertaining to Narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraphy test and not SDS. Special judge P C Raval ordered that the matter be kept open and be decided later.