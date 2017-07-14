A dozen bidders for Ahmedabad airport: MoS Jayant Sinha

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (File) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha (File)

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha said on Friday that a dozen companies including the likes of GVK and GMR have come forward and big for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Ahmedabad airport, while eight others have queued up for Jaipur.

“The O&M of both Jaipur and Ahmedabad are being outsourced. If they are successful, we will extend it to other terminals,” said Sinha on the sidelines of a aviation conclave organised by CII. “At least 12 companies have come forward for the Ahmedabad airport and eight companies for the Jaipur airport,” he added.

When asked about the details of bidders for Ahmedabad airport, Sinha said, “Companies like GMR which operates Delhi and Hyderabad airports and GVK that operates Mumbai airport are among the bidders. We also have foreign players from Frankfurt, Zurich, Dublin and France.” The minister said that the bids will be awarded by September 2017.

