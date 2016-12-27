9,000 gram panchayats of Gujarat go to polls today

Government officials on poll duty with ballot boxes and voters’ list at a polling booth on Monday. Source: Javed Raja Government officials on poll duty with ballot boxes and voters’ list at a polling booth on Monday. Source: Javed Raja

Nearly 9,000 gram panchayats of Gujarat will vote for election of various ward members and Sarpanches on Tuesday amid tight police security. Out of the total 22,382 booths set up for the polling, as many as 9,575 booths have been identified as sensitive or hypersensitive by the Gujarat State Election Commission (GSEC).

The election assumes importance as it is first major election in Gujarat after the BJP-led NDA government at Centre declared demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations. Although gram panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, these elections will also be important for the general assembly elections due in December next year.

Total 10,279 gram panchayat were scheduled to go for general elections. However, 1,325 of them were declared Samras Gram Panchayats by the Panchayats department of state government where all the ward members and Sarpanches are declared elected uncontested under the Samras scheme. After this, 8,954 gram panchayats will go for polling of their general elections.

Apart from this, in 483 villages Sarpanches have been elected uncontested. At the same time, 27,183 ward members have been elected uncontested.

Polling for the by-election of various wards and Sarpanches of 39 gram panchayats are also scheduled Tuesday.

According to GSEC, total 53116 wards will witness polling to seal the fate of 1,20,936 contestants. Whereas for the total 8527 posts of Sarpanch, 26813 contestants are fighting the election.

In 66 villages, nobody has filed nomination for the post of Sarpanch. Whereas, in 3,057 wards of different gram panchayats, nobody chose to contest the election.

During the election, around 1.65 crore voters are expected to exercise their voting right.

Owing to dearth of enough Electronic Voting Machines, GSEC is going to conduct the elections using ballot papers. And for that, it has set up 22,382 voting booths in which 44,158 ballot boxes will be used.

GSEC secretary Mahesh Joshi said that 50,037 police personnel have been deployed for the polling. As per the Panchayats department, there are 14,017 gram panchayats in Gujarat while the total number of villages is 18,584.