606th foundation day of Ahmedabad: This year, rituals start from Manek Nath Samadhi

On the occasion of Ahmedabad’s 606th birthday, Mayor Gautam Shah and others offer floral tribute to Manek Nath Samadhi in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Source: Javed Raja On the occasion of Ahmedabad’s 606th birthday, Mayor Gautam Shah and others offer floral tribute to Manek Nath Samadhi in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Source: Javed Raja

In a departure from tradition, rituals to celebrate Ahmedabad’s 606th foundation day on Sunday morning started from Manek Nath Samadhi, located in the heart of walled city and also commercial hub Manek Chowk. Earlier, the annual rituals used to begin from Manek Burj near Ellis Bridge.

Manek Burj is the place from where Ahmed Shah Badshah began the construction of Ahmedabad on February 26, 1411, as capital of his Gujarat Sultanate. It is the place where the foundation stone was laid under the guidance of Manek Nath, one of the 84 siddha gurus of Nath Sampradaya.

“While we would pay tributes at Manek Nath’s Burj, there was the notion that he was buried there which is not true. So this time, we decided to first visit his samadhi at Manek Chowk and then go to the Burj and perform dhwaj puja,” said Chandan Nath, the 13th mahant of Manek Nath Gaadi.

Ahmedabad mayor Gautam Shah and Chandan Nath, along with several city residents, offered floral tributes at Manek Nath Samadhi. This was followed by the traditional dhwaj pooja at Manek Burj.

A few college students intrigued with the city’s heritage were also present on the occasion and interacted with the Nath’s family on city’s history and legacy.

In a related event, the mayor along with AMC School Board chairman Pankajsinh Chauhan and other officials, took 691 orphan students to various rides and other fun activities at Kankaria Lakefront.

“During my visit to a municipal school in Vasana during Gunotsav, I realised that a girl was sitting alone in a corner looking scared. When I asked about her father, she started crying and said he is no more. That was the time I announced that we would celebrate our foundation day with such students studying in municipal schools,” said Gautam Shah.

After conducting a survey, it was found that there are 691 orphan children studying in municipal schools and another 7,000 whose either of the parents is dead.