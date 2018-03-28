500 students to solve space tech issues at Ahmedabad centre of Hackathon-2018

The hackathon, first held in 2017, is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development at 28 centres across the country. (Photo for representational purpose) The hackathon, first held in 2017, is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development at 28 centres across the country. (Photo for representational purpose)

About 500 students from 17 states and their mentors will participate in the second edition of Smart India Hackathon-2018 (software edition) on March 30 and 31, where they will solve 18 problems pertaining to space technology offered by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The hackathon, first held in 2017, is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development at 28 centres across the country. A total 8,000 students are set to participate in the two-day event.

Students will be given 408 problems pertaining to softwares from Central and state government departments. However, Ahmedabad is the only centre where students will be given problems related to space. Gujarat Technical University (GTU) and ISRO have collaborated to conduct the event in Ahmedabad.

Addressing mediapersons, GTU vice-chancellor Navin Sheth and ISRO scientist Haresh Bhatt said that a total of 504 persons divided in 64 teams will work for 36 hours, at the Shivanand Ashram in Ahmedabad, to solve the 18 problems given to them.

They added that the solutions provided by students could be put to practical use if they were found to be appropriate. HRD has announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for the first prize and Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, for the first and second runners up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students at five centres of the event, including the Ahmedabad centre.

