50-yr-old woman kills self after husband’s death: Police

UNABLE TO bear the shock of her husband’s death, a 50-year-old woman, Avani Arun Singh Thakur, slit her throat with a sharp object at her residence in Maninagar on Monday morning, police said. She took the extreme step after her husband died of cancer. The police said she was brought to the hospital in an extremely-critical condition and rushed to the operation theatre for surgery. The couple were living in a rented apartment in Sukhanand Apartment in Maninagar East, near Maniyasha Society.

According to police, Arun Singh Gorakhnath Thakur, 53, was suffering from cancer for over a year and died on Monday morning.

“When she was brought to the hospital at 8.30 pm, we found her windpipe and major vessels cut. We had to insert a tube in her throat so that she could breathe, but her condition worsened and she had to be shifted to the operation theatre. She died between 9.45 pm and 10.pm,” said Dr Hiren Doshi, who assisted Dr Kansara in the surgery.

A family friend said, Avani’s husband was running a small CD shop in the area near his house while his son worked in a factory. Harsh rushed out to inform others about the father’s demise, leaving his mother alone in the house. Meanwhile, police said, she slit her throat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now