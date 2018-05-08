400 sanitation workers of Gujarat refinery go on strike over salary demand

About 400 sanitation workers of Gujarat refinery, owned by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), here on Monday went on an indefinite strike demanding fixed salary. Five of them were detained by police as they tried to set themselves on fire. The sanitation workers of the refinery, who work on a contract basis, have been demanding fixed salary.

Representatives of the workers said that they have been demanding for a fixed salary for past several years and have petitioned the management numerous times, but their request was never met. The Gujarat Refinery Karamchari Maha Mandal, the union the sanitation workers, had also moved Industrial Tribunal in Ahmedabad and the Gujarat High Court in the past over the issue.

The sanitation workers said that that despite a court order, the management failed to implement the provisions for a fixed salary. They said that they will continue their indefinite strike till their demands are met. Spokespersons of the refinery were unavailable for comment.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App