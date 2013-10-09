30,000 ‘NaMo’ kurtas & saris on their way

BY the time Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi reaches Patnas Gandhi Maidan for his Hunkar rally on October 27,at least 30,000 Made-in-Surat long-sleeved kurtas,with the words NaMo Mantra and the lotus embroidered on them,would have made it to Bihars capital.

The BJP has placed orders for stitching these customised NaMo branded kurtas with wholesale garment manufacturers in the textile city. A small sari manufacturer,also from Surat,is pasting labels of the chief ministers moniker on saris from his factory for the wholesale sari market in south India.

The Muslim tailors who are busy stitching the kurta for the rally say the pattern approved by BJP bosses resembles the ones worn by Muslims. Colloquially called kafni,they have long sleeves with a cuff. The only difference is that these have been customized with the NaMo Mantra embroidered on the collar and the chest on the right side,with NaMo in Devanagari and Mantra in English.

The BJP also plans to distribute over 5,000 of these kurtas to garba dancers in Surat. The customized kurtas are in white and cream shades with saffron embroidered labels.

The entire job is being supervised by BJP MP from Surat-Navsari,Chandrakant Raghunath Patil.

