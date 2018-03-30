27-yr-old held for making ‘hoax bomb call’ to Ahmedabad airport

The accused had used Skype, an app, to make calls (Representational) The accused had used Skype, an app, to make calls (Representational)

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to air traffic control (ATC) at Ahmedabad airport. SOG officials said Pritesh Trivedi, a resident of Adipur in Kutch district, had called up the ATC on March 16 and informed them about the bomb in Gujarati. “I have brought a bomb in the Coca Cola tin you can see it… you would have got the intelligence report that I am calling from Syria and the bomb used in Egyptian plane is about to be used…I have friends in ISIS through whom I got this information…I am an undercover agent in India,” he had said.

The ATC officials had informed Sardarnagar police station where a case was registered against unidentified persons. The SOG was asked to trace the caller. Assistant Commissioner of Police, SGO, B C Solanki, said that following technical surveillance, his phone number was traced. He said that Trivedi had used Skype, an app, to make calls.

In a press release, police said that Trivedi was addicted to watching “air crash investigation” series. It said that he got inspired from this series to call the ATC and to see “whether the Gujarat police could detect the caller or not”.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App