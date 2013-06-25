21-year-old man set on fire

A 21-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by three colleagues Sunday evening,police said on Monday.

No arrests have been made so far.

Amit Chavda,a resident of Amraiwadi,is recovering at the L G Hospital.

According to police,Chavda,who worked at Uttam Dairy,went to work on Sunday morning,but was asked by colleagues to come in the evening.

When he returned,Ganesh Bharwad,Deepak Bharwad and Darbar allegedly poured an inflammable liquid over him,police said. Police suspect old enmity to be the reason behind the attack.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App