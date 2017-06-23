2008 serial blasts case: Trial adjourned after accused challenge transfer to Bhopal jail

The 10 undertrials have been shifted to a Bhopal jail last month after their conviction by a special CBI court in a separate terror case. (For representation only) The 10 undertrials have been shifted to a Bhopal jail last month after their conviction by a special CBI court in a separate terror case. (For representation only)

A special designated court adjourned trial in the 2008 serial bomb blasts case till June 29 after 10 undertrials wrote to the court that their transfer order has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court, which is likely to hear the matter on July 28.

The 10 undertrials have been shifted to a Bhopal jail last month after their conviction by a special CBI court in a separate terror case. The 10 undertrials, including alleged face of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) Safdar Nagori, moved an application through their advocates in the special court, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, saying that they have challenged their transfer to Bhopal jail from Sabarmati Central Jail in the High Court. The court allowed the application and adjourned the trial.

The Sabarmati Central Jail superintendent transferred Nagori, Hafiz Hussain Mulla, Mohammed Ansar, Saduli Abdul Karim, Ahmedbeg Mirza, Kamruddin Chand Nagori, Amil Parvez Shaikh, Mohammed Yasin, Kamran Siddiqi, Sibli and Abdul Karim Muslim to Indore jail through an order dated May 26. From Indore jail, they were shifted to Bhopal Central Jail.

While their transfer was being processed, Nagori wrote to the special court from jail “expressing fear for his life” while referring to the November 2016 “encounter” in which eight SIMI activists were killed by security forces on the outskirts of Bhopal hours after they escaped from the Central Jail murdering a security guard. Nagori also claimed that such transfer amounted to “miscarriage of justice.” The accused have argued that the right to transfer prisoners doesn’t lie with superintendent of police, but with Inspector General.

