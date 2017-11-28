2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: Tauseef brought to Gujarat

Tauseef Khan being escorted out of Gaya jail on Monday. PTI Tauseef Khan being escorted out of Gaya jail on Monday. PTI

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Monday brought terror suspect Mohammed Tauseef Khan alias Tausif Pathan alias Mohammed Atik, an accused in Ahmedabad serial blasts of 2008, to Ahmedabad for interrogation and formally declared him arrested.

Tauseef was arrested by the Bihar ATS in September from a cyber cafe in Gaya and had been lodged in the Gaya Central Jail since then. He will be produced before the metropolitan court for further remand.

Gujarat ATS inspector S L Chaudhary said, “Tauseef is named in a total of 39 cases, all relating to terrorist activities, in various police stations of Ahmedabad and Surat.”

According to police, Tausif was among those who allegedly planted the bombs, apart from being the main conspirator. He was allegedly “a committed member of SIMI and involved in supervision of conspiracy meetings, preparation and execution of the blasts.”

An engineering graduate, Tauseef worked as a teacher in a school in a Gaya village where he allegedly promoted anti-national sentiments among his students.

With PTI inputs

