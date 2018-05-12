2002 Ode massacre: HC acquits 3, upholds conviction of 19 others

23 people were killed at Ode village, in Gujarat’s Anand district, two days after Godhra train fire in 2002. (File) 23 people were killed at Ode village, in Gujarat’s Anand district, two days after Godhra train fire in 2002. (File)

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld the conviction of 19 people and acquitted three others sentenced by a special trial court in the Ode massacre, in Anand district, during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The court also upheld the acquittal of 23 of the 47 accused sentenced by the trial court in 2012.

At least 23 people from Muslim community were burnt alive in Ode village of Anand in 2002. Pronouncing the verdict, the division bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and B N Karia said communal frenzy turns “perfectly normal human beings momentarily into murderous monsters, leaving nothing but a trail of death and destruction”.

The acquitted have been identified as Dilip V Patel, Punam L Patel and Natubhai M Patel. They were among the 18 convicted for life by the trial court.

The judgment notes that although the court cannot reduce “pain and agony of the relatives of the victims and accused,” it “tried to give our judgment as soon as possible to at least reduce the anxiety arising out of the uncertainty.”

While reading out a portion of the judgment, Justice Kureshi said, “We have seen the senselessness of the violence and the loss of innocent human lives. We cannot imagine the pain suffered by the victims who perished in the raging fire. We cannot judge the depth of sorrow and despair that the members of the families of the victims would have felt while helplessly watching their relatives being killed in front of their eyes in most gruesome manner.”

The bench was also sympathetic towards relatives of the convicts who would throng the court for relief during the hearings.

“Every day, we saw old ladies, young housewives with children in toes standing before us with folded hands, pleading for temporary release of their son, husband or father, citing reasons of death of a near relative, financial crisis in the family, serious illness of the children or such like and simply waiting for the outcome of these appeals,” the judgment reads. It adds that such observation was for the purpose of highlighting “the kind of sorrow and pain that such mindless and needless violence leaves behind.”

In 2012, the special trial court had sentenced 18 convicts to life imprisonment for murder and conspiracy while five others were convicted and sentenced to seven-year jail on the charges of attempt to murder and other offences. These five convicts have already completed their terms and are out of jail.

The High Court upheld the judgment of the trial court to the extent that it acquitted three of the 18 serving life sentence. One of the accused, who was convicted for life by the trial court, died during the pendency. The bench on the whole upheld the finding of the trial court, including the acquittal of 23 other accused. In this case, all the accused belong to Leuva Patel community who used to live side by side with the Muslims.

On March 1, 2002 — two days after the Godhra train carnage— a group of Muslims, who had taken shelter in a three-storey building, were locked by a Hindu mob and set on fire with plastic pouches filled with petrol and kerosene.

